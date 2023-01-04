Woman's Missing Luggage's Wild Adventure Goes Viral, AirTag To The Rescue

Ms Szybala took to Twitter to share her ordeal. (Representative Image)

A woman's lost luggage journey is going viral on the internet. The woman, Valerie Szybala documented her missing luggage from an apartment, McDonald's to a shopping centre after United Airlines lost her suitcase.

On December 28, Ms Szybala arrived in Washington, DC through United Airlines. Upon landing, she was told that her luggage had been delayed. According to the Independent, the app said that her luggage will reach on Friday and gave her the option that her belongings will get delivered.

"I said OK, and that was a big mistake," she told The Independent. "The third-party company that they contracted with took my bag on quite a ride and I could tell because of the AirTag I had."

She also took to Twitter to share her ordeal. In a Twitter thread, she accused the airlines of losing track of her suitcase and 'lying about it.'

She began tracking her bag's journey using an Apple AirTag that was attached to the suitcase. After tracking it, Ms Szybala said that her luggage travelled between an apartment complex, a McDonald's and a shopping complex in Washington DC.

The United Airlines support chat told her that her luggage is safe and she should 'calm down'. Her luggage contained souvenirs for her niece and nephew, as well as all of her clothes.

I'd just like everyone to know that @united has lost track of my bag and is lying about it. My apple AirTag shows that it has been sitting in a residential apartment complex for over a day. Out back by the dumpsters, I have found other emptied United Airlines bags. pic.twitter.com/fcoq4nj3zb — valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 1, 2023

Ms Szybala received her luggage four days after she was told by the airlines that they would deliver her suitcase.

"I'm really happy to have my bag back. I'm really upset at United. I still haven't gotten answers why my bag has been in someone's car in this building for three days and has taken trips out to go shopping several times. I don't think they've told me the truth about what happened,' Szybala told Fox 5 DC.

She added, "Outback by the dumpsters, I have found other emptied United Airlines bags."

Ms Szybala wrote on Twitter that travellers should consider using a tracking device in their luggage. She credited the AirTag and Twitter for getting her luggage back.