Woman In UK Gets Luggage Back Five Months After It Went Missing On Luxury Holiday

The luggage had gone to Munich via Frankfurt, before returning to the UK. (Representative Pic)

A woman in the United Kingdom was shocked to find her suitcase on her doorstep five months after it went missing on a five-star holiday to Turkey. Speaking to the BBC, the 42-year-old woman, identified as Sian Armour, claimed that she was left without her belongings on a two-week trip to the Liberty Fabay resort in Dalaman in July with her family. She said that she had given up hope of seeing her suitcase again until it arrived earlier this week.

The woman told the outlet that the luxury holiday was her first big trip in three years but it was ruined by the loss of her bag. "When we realised my luggage was missing the rep put me in a taxi to a very cheap market and told me not to spend more than 100 pounds. There were no shoes my size so I had to wear flip flops and jelly shoes that were both two sizes too small," Ms Armour said.

"I ended up buying kids clothes in order to find things that fitted. It was so embarrassing going for dinner each night in a five star resort when all the ladies were wearing dresses and heels and I had a vest and flip flops on, it was absolutely terrible," she added.

A Jet2.com spokeswoman confirmed Ms Armour was now reunited with her luggage, the BBC reported. The holiday firm also agreed to pay the woman 1,436 pounds in compensation for all the replacement items she had to buy.

However, Ms Armour told the outlet that even though the holiday firm returned the luggage and agreed to pay compensation, she still feels the disappointment and stress she felt during her trip hasn't been addressed. She recalled how she had no make-up, perfume or jewellery to wear to the evening meals. She said that she spent three days in total in shopping malls and markets buying clothes and sun cream and all the things she and her family needed.

"I was gutted about the situation but I tried not to let it show to my husband and daughter," Ms Armour said.

Further, after returning from her trip, the 42-year-old again spent weeks calling Jet2 and even Tweeted the chief executive in a bid to find her luggage. "I had given up on my luggage so when it appeared on my doorstep on Monday I was in disbelief," she told the outlet.

Ms Armour also informed that the holiday firm told her that her bag had turned up at Edinburgh Airport and that they did not know what had happened although tags show it had gone to Munich via Frankfurt. She stated that in future she will now take valuables in her hand luggage and mix up the shared items between her husband's and daughter's suitcases.