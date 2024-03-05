Woman Battling Cancer Writes Final Message In LinkedIn Post, Tells Fiance To 'Go Enjoy Life'

Daniella Thackray was battling cholangiocarcinoma.

A 25-year-old woman from the UK prepared a final message to her loved ones, who shared it on her behalf on social media after her death. Daniella Thackray was battling cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in the bile ducts. In a heartbreaking LinkedIn post, she said she "loved" everything about her life and told her fiance to "go enjoy the life he deserves."

"If you're reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf. Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, in some cases it's genetics or unfortunately it just happens. In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again," she wrote in the message.

Ms Thackray said that she chose to enjoy every moment rather than being sad about it. "Although we can't control what happens to us, we can control how we react. I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left. As I have always said and believed you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don't let anyone take the joy of life away from you," she continued.

The 25-year-old said she loved everything that she had- her family, job, fiance, friends and dog. She also thanked everyone for making her life "magical." She also included a quote by A.A. Milne in 'Winnie the Pooh' and wrote "If ever there is a tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart ... I'll always be with you."

She concluded the post with a special note to her fiance Tom. "And lastly to my dear, beautiful Tom, I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life. Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it," Ms Thackray said. She also shared a monochrome picture of herself with her dog on a beach.

In July, Ms Thackray revealed that she was battling cancer and revealed that she had had gallbladder and liver operations.

The post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"May your legacy be one of courage, love, and the belief in the beauty of life's smallest joys. Rest in peace, knowing you made a difference in the lives of those fortunate enough to have known you," said a user.

Another added, "Your words and your sincere message resonated with me so deeply. Life isn't about the hustle or the money. It's about making connections with people, creating memories that will last a lifetime, and loving every moment of the journey. Thank you Daniella, your memory will live on and your words will continue to bring strength and comfort to others."

"This is so touching, inspiring, and sad at the same time. I feel for her.

Please take this in and learn from this young woman of how to live and prepare at the same time.," commented a person.