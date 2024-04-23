Wisdom Hatch Founder Shares Tips On How To Deal With Criticism And Restore Confidence

Akshat Shrivastava is the founder of online educational platform Wisdom Hatch.

Everyone experiences criticism at some point in their lives. For some, it might seem awkward and unpleasant, for others it can be demotivating. People often take criticism personally and hence find it hard to deal with. Akshat Shrivastava, the founder of online educational platform Wisdom Hatch, recently took to LinkedIn to share his advice on handling criticism and rebuilding confidence. In his post, he listed five ways to avoid the negative influence of criticism on your confidence.

"If anyone criticised me, I used to take it to personally. And, bothered about it for months. Growing up, this was mentally unhealthy. And, it killed my confidence," Mr Shrivastava shared. He further listed steps that allowed him to regain his confidence.

Take a look at the post below:

"You are accountable for yourself, don't bother about the criticism from the one you don't respect, create a healthy ecosystem, build your own rules, arguing is a waste of time," he wrote.

Further elaborating on his points, Mr Shrivastava added, "We live in a world, where even if you donate all your body parts, there will still be a fraction of people who will still criticise your move. So stop bothering".

In conclusion, the founder recommended people spend their energy wisely and not waste it arguing with those who contribute no value to their lives. "You know what you are doing," he wrote.

Mr Shrivastava shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has prompted various reactions from LinkedIn users.

"Akshat Shrivastava Well said! Accountability of yourself is the KEY! The battle is lost when one blames someone else for one's own misery," wrote one user. "As long as you believe in what you are doing, nothing else should bother you," said another.

"Understanding that it's impossible to please everyone and taking charge of our own lives can be truly liberating," commented a third. "These steps offer valuable insights into regaining confidence and resilience. Embrace accountability, focus on your community, set boundaries, and conserve energy by avoiding unnecessary arguments. Empowering advice!" expressed a fourth.

"Overall, this is a masterclass in building unshakable self-confidence. By internalizing these five principles, you've equipped yourself with a powerful toolkit for navigating life's challenges with poise and purpose. I have no doubt that your journey will continue to inspire others who are struggling to reclaim their sense of self-worth," commented a LinkedIn user.