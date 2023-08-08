William Friedkin: 5 Points On Director Of 'The Exorcist', 'The French Connection'

He was born in Chicago on August 9, 1935, to Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. He was nicknamed "Hurricane Billy" for his turbulent personality and raging ambition, according to Washington Post. He entered show business at the age of 16 running errands in TV mailroom.

Mr Friedkin's father was a clothing salesman and mother, an operating-room nurse. She lost an eye in a freak accident involving a tray of surgical instruments.

He was not interested in studies and mostly excelled at basketball. He became fascinated with cinema in his 20s while visiting an art house cinema. He made first documentary titled 'The People vs Paul Crump' in 1962.

Mr Friedkin is responsible for two box office juggernauts - 'The French Connection' and 'The Exorcist' in 1970s. 'The French Connection' won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Friedkin and best actor for Gene Hackman. 'The Exorcist' was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Friedkin. However, he struggled to replicate the commercial success of these movies in his career spanning 50 years.