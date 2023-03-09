Will Eric Garcetti Be Next US Ambassador To India? All You Need To Know About Him

The US Senate's foreign relations committee on Wednesday voted 13-8 to advance the nomination of Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India. A former Mayor of Los Angeles was nominated by US President Joe Biden for the diplomatic position in July 2021.

Will Eric Garcetti Be Next US Ambassador To India? All You Need To Know About Him

Eric Garcetti was nominated by US President for US ambassador to India in July 2021.

Here are five points on Eric Garcetti:

  1. He was born in 1971 in Los Angeles, California, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. Mr Garcetti's father was Los Angeles county district attorney during the 1990s. One side of his family was Mexican immigrants, while the other side was Russian Jewish, Britannica said.

  2. He completed his graduation in urban planning and political science and Masters in International Affairs from Columbia University. He also studied in London School of Economics.

  3. Before entering politics, Mr Garcetti taught public policy, diplomacy and world affairs at the University of Southern California.

  4. Mr Garcetti was first elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2001, at the age of 32. He remained president of the council for four consecutive times and then the Mayor of Los Angeles.

  5. He also served in the US Navy reserve in 2005.



.