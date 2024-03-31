Who Was Chance Perdomo, Hollywood Actor Who Died In Motorcycle Accident

Mr Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996 in Los Angeles

British-American actor Chance Perdomo tragically died in a motorcycle accident. He was 27. The actor rose to fame with his performance in shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V. His representative said in a statement that nobody else was involved in the accident. No details on the location or date of the accident were shared.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," a statement from his representative said. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Mr Perdomo was nominated for best actor at the 2019 Bafta TV awards for his role in BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt.

Mr Perdomo studied law after leaving school and began his acting career in 2017 with a part in the CBBC series Hetty Feather.

Mr Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996 in Los Angeles. He described himself in an interview as "a black child raised by a Latino mother in a white society with two nationalities." He told MTV in 2021 that his mother had him young and he didn't know his father well.

His role in "Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina" and "Gen V" helped him break out on the acting scene in the United States, according to The Washington Post.

The actor most recently starred in Gen V, Prime Video's spinoff of The Boys. In the show, he played the character of Andre Anderson, a popular student at Godolkin University with the ability to manipulate things magnetically.