'...When I'm 72': Zerodha Founder Nitin Kamath Tweeted This After Meeting PM Modi

Zerodha founder Nitin Kamath tweeted a photo with PM Modi that received thousands of likes.

Financial services company Zerodha's founder Nitin Kamath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said was stunned by his "intensity". The entrepreneur tweeted a photo of himself shaking hands with the Prime Minister, which has so far received more than two lakh views and over 11,000 likes. This comes shortly after Instagram influencer Aiyyo Shraddha posted a photo with PM Modi, who also met Kannada actor Yash and other people. The meeting took place on February 12 over dinner hosted at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru after PM Modi arrived in the evening to participate in the inauguration of 14th edition of Aero India.

"It was an honour to meet our PM @narendramodi. My new health & fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with @nikhilkamathcio & me, despite all his meetings & travels through the day," Mr Kamath said in his tweet.

It was an honour to meet our PM @narendramodi.



My new health & fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with @nikhilkamathcio & me, despite all his meetings & travels through the day. pic.twitter.com/iiAjQ2FGr6 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 13, 2023

He also tagged his brother and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Mr Kamath's followers were blown away by the photo and congratulated him on meeting the Prime Minister.

"Inspiring. Both legends in one frame," commented one user. "Two great personalities in one photo. One changed the nation. The other changed the stock broking industry," tweeted another.

Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad, along with some other noted personalities from various fields also met PM Modi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister told the actors that the film industries of the southern states have given a great boost to India's culture and identity through their work, news agency PTI reported. He particularly appreciated how they have encouraged the participation of women.

PM Modi stressed the need to leverage the ITIs to provide courses related to films especially in areas needing technical expertise and also remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction, PTI said.