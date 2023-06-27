''...When He Said Hello'': Shashi Tharoor's Selfie Moment With Shoaib Akhtar At Dubai Airport

The duo shared a selfie at the Dubai airport

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had a pleasant surprise when he bumped into former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar at Dubai Airport recently. Notably, the senior politician was returning to Delhi after attending a Literature Festival in England, when he ran into the Pakistan fast bowler.

Mr. Tharoor was all praises for the 47-year-old fast bowler, calling him a ''smart and engaging man'' with plenty of fans in India. He also mentioned that during their chance encounter, the duo had conversations about India, Pakistan & cricket. Further, he revealed that many Indians who came to greet him at the airport wanted selfies with the Pakistani cricketer too.

In a tweet, Mr. Tharoor wrote, ''On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket.'' He also shared a selfie with him.

See the picture here:

Mr Akhtar also quote-tweeted the picture and wrote, ''What a pleasure running into you Shashi ji.''

Twitter users loved the picture and shared a variety of comments. One user wrote, ''Both of you look awesome.''

Another commented, ''It makes me sentimental. I wish India was undivided!''

A third added, ''Best bowler. Best action. Best runner up. Best body. Best hair style. .. iconic personality.'' A fourth remarked that they have similar hairstyles while another wrote, ''U both look like brothers.''