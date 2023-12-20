WhatsApp Exec Reveals Hacks To Keep Messages Out Of Reach Of Google, Apple

WhatsApp, a widely used messaging platform, employs end-to-end encryption to enhance user privacy and security. This means that messages are encrypted on the sender's device and can only be decrypted on the recipient's device, making it challenging for unauthorised entities to intercept and decipher the content during transmission.

While WhatsApp prioritises user privacy, there have been instances where message backups have been leaked. To prevent this, an executive from WhatsApp provided 5 tips aimed at safeguarding message privacy.

She disclosed valuable tips for enhancing WhatsApp security in a post on X, formerly Twitter

1. Default Encryption: Encryption (E2EE) is automatically activated, providing a baseline level of security.

2. Disappearing Messages: Activate the Disappearing Messages feature for all your chats. This proves useful in situations where trust is uncertain, or devices that might pose a security risk.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Default message time. Pick a timer like 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days, and all your messages, including pictures and videos, will vanish after that time.

3. Encryption for Backups: Choose to enable or disable E2EE Backups. This precautionary measure prevents Google and Apple from accessing your backup data.

Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup. Turn on the option for end-to-end encrypted backup.

If you are a target of surveillance, secure your WhatsApp.

1. E2EE is on by default.

2. Turn on Disappearing Messages for all your chats

3. Turn on E2EE Backups or disable them

4. Chat Lock for sensitive chats

5. For calls, Silence Unknown calls & Call Relay



Threat models👇 — Uzma (@uzmabarlaskar) December 19, 2023

4. Chat Lock for Sensitivity: Utilise the Chat Lock feature for chats that contain sensitive information. This proves helpful in securing your chats when your device may be susceptible to unauthorised access.

Go to the chat you want to lock, click on the profile name, and choose "lock chat" to secure it with a passcode.

5. Secure Calls: Utilise features like Silence Unknown Calls and Call Relay for additional security during voice calls. Silence Unknown Calls combats 0-click attacks, while Call Relay safeguards against IP surveillance of your calls.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Calls and activate "Silence unknown callers" to filter out calls from unfamiliar numbers.

By making these simple adjustments in your WhatsApp settings, you can fortify your account against potential hacks and bolster your overall security.