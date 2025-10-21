No More ChatGPT On WhatsApp? Major AI Chatbots Face Ban From January 2026

In a major policy shift, WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, has updated its Business Application Programming Interfaces (API) terms to ban general-purpose AI chatbots, effective January 15, 2026.

The updated policy adds a dedicated clause for "AI Providers," prohibiting developers of large-language models or generative-AI assistants from distributing their bots via WhatsApp's business infrastructure if those tools are the platform's primary functionality.

The move directly impacts third-party chatbot services from firms such as OpenAI (ChatGPT), Perplexity AI, Luzia and Poke, which have used WhatsApp as a distribution channel for consumer-facing conversational AI.

Meta asserts that the Business API was intended for enterprise-to-customer use cases - such as support, bookings or verification - rather than open chat-assistant distribution. The company said that rising volumes of chatbot-driven messages placed "system burdens" on its infrastructure and disrupted its monetisation model.

"Providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative artificial intelligence platforms, general-purpose artificial intelligence assistants, or similar technologies as determined by Meta in its sole discretion ("AI Providers"), are strictly prohibited from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution, whether directly or indirectly, for the purposes of providing, delivering, offering, selling, or otherwise making available such technologies when such technologies are the primary (rather than incidental or ancillary) functionality being made available for use, as determined by Meta in its sole discretion," WhatsApp stated in its updated terms and conditions.

Crucially, the ban does not apply to companies using AI within WhatsApp for customer-support bots, provided the conversational AI is incidental to a broader business service. This means most standard enterprise bots will still be permitted.

As the January 2026 deadline approaches, AI firms will need to shift their WhatsApp-based offerings or explore alternative channels. Meanwhile, Meta's own "Meta AI" assistant appears set to become the only general-purpose chatbot allowed on the platform.