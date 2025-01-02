What Is Rose Parade, All About The New Year's Day Tradition In the US

For the first time since the pandemic, the largest crowd gathered in the US town of Pasadena, California for the 136th Rose Parade on Wednesday (Jan 1). From colourful boats to swift-marching bands to majestic hopping horses, the parade was a success, if not slightly dampened by the national tragedy in New Orleans where at least 15 people died and 30 were injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd of New Year's Day revelers. The 8.85-kilometre parade draws viewers worldwide with the event also broadcast live. Each year, hundreds of volunteers work together to make the event happen. The parade is usually followed by the Rose Bowl game, hosted at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

What is the Rose Bowl Parade?

Initially started by the Valley Hunt Club to showcase the mild winter climate of Southern California, the parade has grown on to become a cultural phenomenon and a New Year's Day tradition. It has taken place nearly every years since 1980 in the Californian city with NBC New broadcasting it on radio in 1927 before moving to television in 1954.

What was the theme of this year's Rose Bowl Parade?

Rose Bowl Parade President Ed Morales had announced "Best Day Ever!" as the theme of the 2025 Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

"The 2025 theme celebrates life's best moments - those unexpected times that bring a smile, warm our hearts and fill us with joy. From a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the simplest pleasures, each is indelibly etched into our memory," explained Mr Morales.

Who are the participants?

The Rose Parade features three types of entries: floral-decorated floats sponsored by a participating corporation or community organization, equestrian units, and marching bands. The only cars that appear in the Rose Parade are those that may carry the Grand Marshal, the Mayor of Pasadena, the Rose Bowl Game Hall of Fame Inductees and the Tournament of Roses President.

Morgan Anderson, Bill Brzeski and Drew Rios were appointed as this year's judges to present float awards based on many criteria including float design, floral presentation, and entertainment value.

Also Read | Grapes, Condoms, Coke And Chips: Here's What India Ordered On New Year's Eve

Who attended this year's event?

Singers Kiesza and Aloe Blacc kicked off this year's event atop the float by Honda, with a synchronised light show, pyrotechnics and dancers. Kiesza, the Canadian-born dancer best known for her 2014 bit "Hideaway" performed some of her popular songs before a B-2 bomber stealth aircraft did a flyover.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was the parade's grand marshal and could be seen sporting a red blazer as she waved to the crowd from a Rolls-Royce Phantom III.