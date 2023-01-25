What Is Doomsday Clock And How Does It Work? A 5-Point Explainer

In the world of science, It is a symbolic timepiece showing how close the world is to ending. The clock was created in 1947 by a group of atomic scientists, including Albert Einstein.

According to Reuters, a Chicago-based non-profit organization called the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists updates the time annually based on information regarding catastrophic risks to the planet and humanity.

The world events are discussed by a board of scientists and other experts in various fields, including 13 Nobel Laureates, who determine where to place the hands of the clock each year.

More than 75 years ago, the clock started ticking at seven minutes to midnight. At 17 minutes to midnight, the clock was furthest from doomsday in 1991 as the Cold War ended and the US and Russia (then Soviet Union) signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.