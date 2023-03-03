The representatives of Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' attended a UN meeting recently.

Nithyananda is a controversial godman who has created waves across the world by announcing the establishment of a country named 'Kailasa'. He is in the news because some of his representatives attended a UN meet and its video went viral. Nithyananda is accused of rape and faces several cases but has fled India to escape punishment. Though he has denied all the charges, there is interest among people in known more about him and the work he does.

So we decided to ask ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, about the self-styled godman. The artificial intelligence application has become wildly popular since its official launch in November last year by helping people with poems, speeches and answering exam questions. Since it is connected to the internet, ChatGPT is able to reply in a conversational manner on various topics.

When asked who Nithyananda is, the bot said that he is a "controversial Indian spiritual guru and founder of the Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam organization". ChatGPT further said that he was born in 1977 in Tamil Nadu and claims to be an "enlightened master and teaches a mix of Hinduism, Buddhism and new age spirituality". The AI chatbot also mentioned his 2010 rape case and subsequent bail.

We then asked the bot what the so-called country 'Kailasa' stood for. To which, ChatGPT said, "Nithyananda claims to have founded a new nation called Kailasa, which he describes as a Hindu sovereign nation. According to him, Kailasa is a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilization of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, which he believes has been lost or suppressed over time."

"Nithyananda claims that Kailasa is a place where people can live a life based on Hindu principles and practices, free from persecution and discrimination. He also claims that Kailasa is a place where people can experience spiritual enlightenment and self-realization." It is to be noted that ChatGPT informed the user that it is "not recognized as a sovereign nation by any other country or international organization".

Add image caption here

The bot also responded on questions about the country having a constitution and whether it holds any legal status. "Nithyananda claims that Kailasa has a constitution, which he has described as a "living document" that will evolve over time. However, it is not clear what the exact content of the constitution is or how it has been developed," said ChatGPT. It further said that given the controversy surrounding Nithyananda, the legality of the constitution and its implementation may also be called into doubt.

Also Read: 5 Photos: What Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' Has Been Up To In Past Few Years

We also asked ChatGPT if we could visit the country and the visa requirements for the same. The AI chatbot commented, "No, you cannot visit Kailasa as it is not a recognized sovereign nation by any other country or international organization. Therefore, it does not have any official borders or visa policies." It also warned that it is not advisable to visit 'Kailasa' as "it may put you in legal or personal risk."

The AI bot also mentioned that the representatives of the group do not have any right to participate in the UN. "As Kailasa is not recognized as a sovereign nation, it is not eligible for membership in the UN and cannot participate in UN proceedings."