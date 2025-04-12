What Caused Roman Empire's Collapse? Scientists May Finally Have The Answer

Scientists have found that the 'Little Ice Age' may have contributed to the fall of the Roman Empire almost 572 years ago. For a long time, it had been posited that the change in Earth's climate may have weakened the empire, making it susceptible to political instability, economic decline and invasion from foreign enemies.

The new study, published in the journal Geology, states that a small period of intense cooling called the Late Antique Little Ice Age (LALIA) finally led to the fall of the empire in 1453 CE. Researchers at the University of Southampton found that the ice age may have been triggered by volcanic ash from three massive eruptions that blocked out sunlight and lowered global temperatures.

"When it comes to the fall of the Roman Empire, this climate shift may have been the straw that broke the camel's back," said Tom Gernon, Professor of Earth Science at the University of Southampton and co-author of the study.

The event led to temperatures plummeting across Europe which led to widespread crop failures, increased livestock mortality, and a sharp rise in food prices. Ultimately, it led to illness and famine across the Roman Empire.

Also Read | Gang Of 60 Killer Whales Attack And Devour Pygmy Blue Whale In Brutal Video

Dr Christopher Spencer, one of the lead authors of the research, said his team also analysed the age and composition of the rocks found on a raised beach terrace on Iceland's west coast to gather geologic evidence for their hypothesis.

"We knew these rocks seemed somewhat out of place because the rock types are unlike anything found in Iceland today, but we didn't know where they came from."

Notably, in 286 AD, Ancient Rome was split into two parts: the Western Empire and the Eastern Empire. While the former had already fallen by the time the climactic shift began, the latter faced a significant impact due to a global drop in temperatures.

The analysis involved examination of tiny mineral crystals called zircons, locked inside the rocks, which enabled the team to pinpoint their source. The findings indicated that the rocks were brought to this location by drifting icebergs during the LALIA.

This suggests that the LALIA could have put significant strain on the Eastern Roman Empire and adds to a growing body of evidence pointing to its role in the empire's decline.