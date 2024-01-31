'We Took Permission...': AR Rahman On Using AI-Generated Voices Of Late Singers Bamba Bakya, Shahul Hameed

Permission was taken by the families of the legendary singers, Rahman said.

AR Rahman recently used artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the voices of two late singers, Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed, for the song 'Thimiri Yezhuda' in Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'. This move left many fans divided on the internet. While some praised Rahman's attempt saying that musicians should adapt to technological advancements, others dubbed the move "disrespectful" and "morally unethical". Now, the Oscar-winning composer clarified the issue to reveal that permission was taken by the families of the legendary singers and were also sent remuneration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahman shared Sony Music South's post highlighting how an AI tool was used to recreate the singers' voices. In the caption, he wrote, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right...#respect #nostalgia".

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect#nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

Notably, singer Bamba Bakya died at the age of 41 in 2022 due to a cardiac arrest. Shahul Hameed, on the other hand, died at the age of 44 in a car crash in 1997 near Chennai.

AR Rahman garnered praise from one faction for seeking approval and providing compensation to the families of late singers. However, some people criticised the action, labelling it "unethical".

"Internet maybe divided about this but kudos to @arrahman! The nostalgia of listening to a someone's voice who's no longer with us is by itself a gift to the families & thanks to technology. Would love to hear Swarnalatha's and SPB's voices in future," wrote one user. "You are such a gem dearest Thalaivaaa. None can ever imagine or do something like this unless it's you," said another.

Also Read | Video: Pak Singer Bilal Saeed Throws Mic At Fans During Concert, Issues Clarification

However, a third user wrote, "This sets a dangerous precedent, esp coming from someone like you. And what's with the 'nostalgia' hashtag. If we want nostalgia we would go and listen their existing songs not make some AI assisted stuff". "No, this only creates zero opportunities for other singers to have a chance at singing. This further leaves room for AI to take over. I don't understand why he's unable to get this," expressed another.

"Sir, using someone's voice without their consent violates their rights and raises ethical questions about ownership and consent. You can do better. Because you know better," added a fifth user.

'Lal Salaam', directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, will hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie is a sports action drama. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are playing lead roles, while Rajinikanth has an extended cameo in the movie.