'We Miss You': Tim Cook's Note On Apple Founder Steve Jobs' Death Anniversary

Tim Cook and Steve Jobs at an event.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook recently took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to remember the company's founder on his death anniversary. He said that Mr Jobs was a "visionary" who "changed the world". "Thinking back on a pioneer who challenged conventions, a visionary who changed the world, a mentor, and a friend. We miss you, Steve," he wrote in the post. Notably, the founder died in 2011 at the age of 56 after complications from pancreatic cancer.

Thinking back on a pioneer who challenged conventions, a visionary who changed the world, a mentor, and a friend. We miss you, Steve. pic.twitter.com/rKn6mBHecI — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2023

"Over a million people from all over the world have shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve. One thing they all have in common - from personal friends to colleagues to owners of Apple products - is how they've been touched by his passion and creativity," Apple said on its website which has a 'Remembering Steve' section since the entrepreneur died 12 years ago.

Despite Mr Jobs' lengthy and public battle with cancer, he continued to serve as the company's public face, unveiling new products for a worldwide market while wearing his signature blue jeans. According to the New York Times, he had surgery in 2004, received a liver transplant in 2009, and took three medical leaves of absence while serving as Apple's CEO before finally stepping down in August 2011 and handing the reins over to Tim Cook, who was then Apple's Chief Operating Officer.

In a letter announcing his resignation from the post of CEO, Mr Jobs said in company-wide letter, "I have always said that if there ever came a day when I could no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple's CEO, I would be the first to let you know. Unfortunately, that day has come."

Meanwhile, the company recently launched its iPhone 15 series which includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in three storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and five colours (pink, yellow, green, blue, and black). The iPhone 15 with 128GB of base storage starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage starts at Rs 134,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at Rs 159,900.