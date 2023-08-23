Watch: YouTuber Shows Off Brand New Ferrari F8. Here's What Happens Next

The video was shot in Texas, US.

A YouTuber's brand-new Ferrari F8 was destroyed after it caught fire while he was shooting a video. Cody Detwiler, popularly known as 'WhistlinDiesel', shared a video of the blaze that engulfed the sports car in a post on his channel that was shot in Texas, US.

"The fastest way to lose half a million dollars, My Ferrari is gone," Mr Detwiler wrote in the caption of the post, adding, "I regret to inform everyone that my $400,000 Ferrari F8 and rental minivan with only 5,000 miles on it has recently burned down to a pile of ash".

Watch the video below:

"This was a complete accident and I originally intended on filming so many more things with the car, but this was a great lesson to do even more crazy things before your car catches on fire. Tis But A Scratch! We will be back Ferrari," the YouTuber further wrote in the caption.

The video opens to show Mr Detwiler showing off his car, speeding through an empty dry cornfield in Texas. Suddenly, his right tire is then seen catching fire, while his friends in the van scream at him that his vehicle is on fire.

Moments later, smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle and a fire was seen spreading from one of the tires and from under the Ferrari. Flames could also be seen coming from under a van that followed the luxury sports car. Soon, both vehicles were consumed by the blaze, leaving nothing but a few auto parts behind.

In the clip, Mr Detwiler said, "Wow, I just lost half-a-million dollars. Hard loss but I can't say what's going to happen". "Anyways, it's OK guys, we'll recover from this someday," he added.

Since being shared on YouTube, the clip has attracted more than 6 million views. In the comment section, some users said that Mr Detwiler set up the whole thing and intentionally caused the fire for views. However, the YouTuber, in the clip, said that this was very much an accident.