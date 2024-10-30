Watch: US Envoy Eric Garcetti Dances During Diwali Celebrations

Eric Garcetti wore a brown kurta and a pair of shades while dancing to the hit song.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has yet again surprised everyone with his dance performance during the Diwali celebrations at the US embassy in Delhi.

Mr Garcetti, who has shown his Bollywood dance skills in the past as well, today shook a leg to the popular song "Tauba Tauba" from Vicky Kaushal starrer "Bad Newz".

In a video shared by the news agency ANI on X, the 53-year-old wore a brown kurta and a pair of shades while dancing to the hit song.

"Wow his dance skills are amazing," a user said.

"Too good," said another.

Earlier last year, Mr Garcetti danced to the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during a Diwali celebration event at the US embassy.

The original song, which came out in 1998, featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora grooving on a train.

Since being appointed last year, Eric Garcetti has wholeheartedly soaked in the Indian traditions and has celebrated various festivals.

Joe Biden Hosts Diwali Event At White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday also hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House. The event was reportedly attended by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate executives, from across the country.

It was also joined by Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently stuck on the International Space Station.

Mr Garcetti called it a "beautiful" Diwali celebration.

"As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the US-India bond. From New Delhi to DC, may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity," he posted on X.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, and First Lady Dr Jill Biden could not attend the event as they were on the campaign trail.