"Insensitive Act": Canada Opposition Leader Cancels Diwali Event, Slammed

Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has cancelled Diwali celebrations that were scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, drawing severe backlash from the Indian community. The move comes amid diplomatic tensions and worsening relations between the two countries - especially after Canada alleged Indian diplomats were involved in targeting pro-Khalistanis.

According to the organiser of the Diwali event, Shiv Bhasker - who is also the president of Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC) - they did not receive any explanation for the cancellation of the celebrations.

Calling it a "discriminatory" and "insensitive" act, Mr Bhasker, in a letter to Mr Poilievre, wrote: "This event was meant to be a joyous occasion to honour Diwali, a festival that is not only deeply significant to the Indo-Canadian community but also emblematic of the multicultural spirit that Canada prides itself on. However, the sudden withdrawal of political leaders from this event, prompted by the current diplomatic situation between Canada and India, has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out."

The event was set to be hosted by Conservative MP Todd Doherty on October 30.

"These developments, while deeply concerning, should never have resulted in the unfair treatment of Canadians of Indian descent, who have no connection to the actions or decisions of a foreign government," the letter read.

According to the event organiser, racism and discrimination are "thriving" in Canada.

"This latest development has laid bare the systemic biases that still exist. Our politicians, by recusing themselves from these cultural celebrations, have sent a message-intentionally or not-that we, as Canadians of Indian heritage are not fully part of this nation, that we are somehow less Canadian because of our ancestral ties to India," he said.

The Indian community has demanded an apology from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rival.

"More than just words, we expect a clear and actionable course of action to be laid out to address the systemic racism and bias that led to this decision. It is not enough to offer empty platitudes or generalized statements of support - we need to see real change," the letter read.

According to Mr Bhasker, the letter represents the collective voice of the Indo-Canadian community, adding that they refuse to let the actions of a "foreign government dictate" how they are perceived and treated in the country.

Following the backlash, the office of Overseas Friends of India Canada issued an apology for cancelling the event and organised another celebration on November 23. The event will take place at Cedar Hill Golf and Country Club in Nepean.

Last year, a similar Diwali celebration was held at Parliament Hill in Canada, hosted by Indo-Canadian parliamentarian Chandrasekhar Arya.

India-Canada diplomatic relationship has been spiralling downward over repeated and unsubstantiated claims by PM Trudeau - that "agents" of Delhi conspire with criminal gangs, including the Lawrence Bishnoi outfit, to "target (the) South Asians" in that country.

India has emphatically junked links to his death, rubbishing them as "absurd" and "malicious" and pointing out, repeatedly, that neither Mr Trudeau nor his government have shared any hard evidence.