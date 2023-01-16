Video: Ukrainian Family Celebrating Child's Birthday Before Apartment Wrecked By Russian Missile Strike

The strike destroyed dozens of flats in the Dnipro apartment block

Heartbreaking video of a family celebrating the birthday of a young child, shortly before a Russian missile strike destroyed the apartment in Dnipro, which killed 40 people, according to a report by the New York Post.

Mykhailo Korenovsky, the head coach of the Dnipropetrovsk region's boxing team was killed in Saturday's attack, his wife and children reportedly survived the attack, BBC reported. The attack killed three children, with more than 30 people still unaccounted for.

A gut-wrenching video of Korenovsky celebrating his child's birthday with family in the bright yellow kitchen has gone viral on the internet. The undated video has been shared juxtaposed with a still photo of the Korenovskys' ravaged apartment after the missile strike.

In the video, a young girl dressed in a leopard-print dress is given a birthday cake with candles. Her family can be seen happily singing, "Happy birthday." The girl gets hugs and kisses from her family members.

The caption of the video when translated to English reads, "Today, this video will fly the whole Internet, it will be shown by the most famous people, it will be watched by millions of people... Of course, it won't bring us back Misha, it won't make happy their family..."

Watch the video here:

Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country, reported AFP.

"Rescue operations continue. The fate of more than 40 people remains unknown," regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Sunday.

Rescuers battled through the night in a bid to free a woman trapped under the rubble after hearing her voice, the state emergency service said.

The strike destroyed dozens of flats in the Dnipro apartment block leaving hundreds of people homeless, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official at the presidency.

The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it lacked the capacity to shoot down.