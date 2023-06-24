Watch: Training Begins For Artemis 2 Astronauts

Four astronauts will venture around the Moon on Artemis 2

For those who like a glimpse into the lives of astronauts, NASA's Instagram profile is nothing short of a gold mine. Recently, NASA shared the Training that has begun for the Artemis 2 astronauts.

The space agency wrote in the caption, "The crew will train for about 18 months and receive detailed lessons on the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will take them to the Moon. They will also learn to operate and monitor systems for the ascent, orbit, coast, and entry phases of the mission and how to respond in emergency situations."

Watch the video here:



According to NASA, Four astronauts will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis.

Commander Reid Wiseman Pilot Victor Glover Mission Specialist Christina Hammock Koch Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen

The approximately 10-day flight will test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts and will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will establish long-term lunar science and exploration capabilities and inspire the next generation of explorers-the Artemis Generation.

The space agency said Artemis II builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I in 2022, when engineers tested NASA's new mega Moon rocket for the first time and pushed Orion to its limit to better understand how it operates in the harsh environment of deep space over the course of a 1.4-million mile journey beyond the Moon and back.