Watch: Thieves Crash Through Ceiling During US Robbery, Steal $150,000

A group of masked robbers were caught on camera breaking through a shop's ceiling before making off with $150,000. Surveillance footage recently released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the manager of a cash-checking business walking behind the counter as debris starts to fall from above, the Independent reported.

Moments later, a man drops through the ceiling, pulling down wires, followed by a second man who grabs the woman and forces her to the ground.

The footage shows the two suspects seemingly instructing the woman to open a safe in the back room. She complies, and they stuff wads of cash into duffel bags. They stole approximately $150,000 in cash, and then duct-taped the woman before locking her in the bathroom.

Before fleeing the scene, one of the suspects lifts most of his ski mask as he exits through the back door, where he is spotted by a passerby standing right outside.

The robbery occurred on September 3 at Atlanta Check Cashers, according to USA Today. Police arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m.

The first suspect was described as a light-skinned Black male in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall. The second suspect was a dark-skinned Black male, around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build. No age estimate was provided for the second suspect.

The individual who reported the robbery said that the suspects fled in an older model two-door pickup truck, possibly black or green, which was driven by a third unidentified suspect.



