Watch: Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife's Pregnancy With Goal Celebration

Mr Chhetri's strike took India to the finals of the Intercontinental Cup 2023

Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri's recent gesture during a football match for the Intercontinental Cup is winning hearts on the internet. Mr Chhetri announced his wife's pregnancy in the most epic way.

After scoring the lone goal in the 81st minute of the match on Monday, he picked up the ball and placed it inside his jersey, revealing the heartwarming baby celebration, which was caught on camera. His wife Sonam was shown clapping on the big screen.

Several videos and pictures are now surfacing on the internet.

Watch the video:

After the match, Mr Chhetri joyfully announced, "Me and my wife are expecting a baby, I would like to share this with the whole world."

He added, "This is the way she wanted to announce it. So, this is for her and our baby. I generally thought there would be different ways to announce it and to share the happiness with everyone and share their blessings, but the cliche holds its way. I had to do it."



Mr Chhetri's strike took India to the finals of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in a match that was likely to end in a goalless draw. India dominated Vanuatu for 80 minutes, and the Men in Blue found themselves on level terms with the opposition. The hosts created countless opportunities but lacked the cutting edge in the final half of the pitch.

It was the veteran striker's experience that took India across the finish line. This victory marked the Indian team's seventh straight victory on their home soil, a run that is built on the back of strong defensive performances. In their last seven games, India has managed to keep six clean sheets.

Earlier in the day, Mongolia squared off against Lebanon with hopes of keeping their winning streak alive. However, things didn't pan out as they thought it would. Mongolia was held to a goalless draw after a gritty defensive display, which meant three points for India was enough to seal their final berth. India, now top of the table with six points, will next play second-placed Lebanon on Thursday, June 15.