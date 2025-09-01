Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla Takes A Spin In NASA's Crazy Space Trainer

Shubhanshu Shukla has given space fans a glimpse into the extreme physical challenges of astronaut training. The astronaut shared a video of himself inside the Multi-Axis Trainer (MAT) at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

The video shows Mr Shukla enduring the rigours of the MAT, a device designed to recreate the intense and disorienting motions astronauts may encounter in space, particularly along roll, pitch, and yaw axes. "Let's get spinning," he wrote on Instagram.

The Multi-Axis Trainer, often called the Gimbal Rig, Mercury Astronaut Trainer or 'Vomit Comet Chair', is a machine designed to simulate the tumbling and disorientation astronauts may experience in space. It consists of three concentric rings that spin independently.

When an astronaut is strapped into the seat, the rings rotate in multiple directions, simulating uncontrolled tumbling similar to what might happen if a spacecraft lost stability in orbit. The goal of the training is to help astronauts remain calm, regain orientation, and focus on mission tasks even while disoriented.

Sharing insights, Mr Shukla added, "I am in a MAT (Multi Axis Trainer or Mercury Astronaut Trainer) at the Marshall Space Flight Center. This trainer was used to expose the Mercury astronauts to excessive rates in roll, pitch and yaw should the capsule experience the same in orbit. The aim was to expose the astronauts to such rates so that they can control the space capsule in spite of being under such extreme rates."

He also referenced the historical significance of the MAT, saying that while the Mercury programme never required astronauts to use these skills in orbit, Neil Armstrong later encountered a similar situation during the Gemini 8 mission when a thruster malfunction caused excessive tumbling. Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk the moon, had to manually regain control of the spacecraft.

"Incidentally you don't feel sick in this trainer as your stomach is at the centre always," Mr Shukla added.

"However, if you were to close your eyes the brain would play tricks on you due to the sensory conflict and you may feel nauseous. Something I was not ready to try. Enjoy the ride."

The Multi-Axis Trainer remains a key part of astronaut and pilot training, carrying forward techniques first developed during the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs to prepare astronauts for the unpredictable conditions of space.