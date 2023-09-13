Watch: Rapper Drake Pushes Fan Who Casually Strolled Up To Him Mid-Performance

In the 27-second clip, the rapper also berated the security.

Canadian rapper Drake was seen pushing a fan away who rushed to the stage to meet him during his "It's All a Blur Tour" show in Texas. The video of the 36-year-old rapper is going viral on the internet.

The rapper was initially seen pushing the fan back slightly before changing his mind and shaking the man's hand. In the 27-second clip, the rapper also berated the security.

He was heard saying, "Y'all not doing security out here? Boy, you slow as f**k," before returning to his performance.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter by user Def Noodles. Along with the video, the caption read, "Drake pushes fan who comes on stage. Is his security lacking?"

Drake pushes fan who comes on stage. Is his security lacking? pic.twitter.com/LtvgOVEDxF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 12, 2023

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Drake pushing the fan is the right thing. We have had "fans" come up on stage with knives and even guns, jumping on stage like that is some jack ass shit to do."

Another user commented, "not him pushing the fan away."

"Drake was really smart to have used his street OT there. Noticed he pushed the fan away at first and realized it could get ugly. He shook his hand and walked him off the stage respectfully before the security officer pulled him off the stage. Drake was being smart there," the third user wrote.

"The first push was to see if dude was gon get violent but he didn't so he got a handshake and walked off stage," the fourth user wrote.

"A Stranger got no business on stage," the fifth user wrote.

