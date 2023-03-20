Watch: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Biggest GPS Drawing Of Wheelchair

The video features a man on wheelchair creating the world's biggest GPS drawing

An artist from Kerala with mobility disabilities has set a Guinness World Record by creating the largest individual GPS drawing. Guinness World Records shared a video of the remarkable feat on Instagram that shows Sujith Varghese passing by the prominent Burj Khalifa area and the Dubai Mall to create a 'GPS Drawing' of a wheelchair. The drawing covers a distance of 8.71 kilometres (5.41 miles), and it took over 24 hours to complete.

''Largest GPS drawing (individual) (CID2), 8.71 km (5.41 miles) by Sujith Varghese,'' Guinness World Records (GWR) wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Mr Varghese was left paralyzed after a bike accident in 2013. He ''turned to GPS drawing as a way to combine his passion for art with his love for exploring the world around him,'' GWR wrote in the comments.

Mr Varghese also expressed his gratitude to Dubai Police for their support.

The video has left people both amazed and inspired. One user wrote, ''Congratulations Sujith!!! This is awesome !!!'' Another commented, ''Congratulations, Brother.. We're really proud of you. More power to you. You're such an inspiration for all of us disabled people.'' A third added, ''Oh My God! You are simply a legendary masterpiece. So proud of you!''

Speaking to GWR, Mr Varghese shared, ''It was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends the borders of languages. We have sent a message to the world via Dubai and Guinness World Records belonging to a community of like-minded people around the world. And it was beautiful to set off from Dubai, the city most rich in values and accessibility of important people.''

On his Instagram profile, he re-shared the video and shared an inspiring message for people to help them overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.

He wrote, ''My message is this, to those who have been dealt a difficult hand at life “Before you look to the world for inspiration and acceptance, look in the mirror because you are the one that the world looks to for inspiration. Be the one that guides the light for the rest of us.

Chart new territories for those who aren't lucky enough to have the challenges you face. Because only a person that has the opportunity to overcome great difficulties in life is worthy of greatness, and you have that golden opportunity. So go all the way, and carve your name in the history books for all generations to see.”