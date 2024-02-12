Watch: Man Finds 'Worms' Inside Kellogg's Chocos, Company Responds

The packet showed signs of bacterial and worm activity.

If your favourite breakfast meal is Chocos with milk, then this harrowing video will make you think twice. A man recently found worms nestled within the chocolatey granules and also posted a video of it on Instagram. The video soon caught the attention of the internet users.

Posted on Instagram by @cummentwala_69, the video starts with the man holding a single granule of chocos and he questions the company if they intend to provide an extra dose of protein. Moments later, the granule reveals an eerie white substance, dismissed as "cream" by the uploader. However, the white substance was present in almost all the granules. The packet showed signs of bacterial and worm activity.

The product was well within its expiry date (as evidenced by the March 2024 date on the packet's thumbnail).

The caption of the video reads, "Extra protein ayya kya?"

The video soon went viral. Responding to the post, Kellogg India wrote, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. Our Consumer Affairs team would get in touch with you to understand your concern. Request you to inbox us your contact details."

The video went viral and gathered an array of reactions from the netizens. A user wrote, "Damn I've gotten few LIVE worms from this same shitty product many years ago. Years ago when social media wasn't that common. The very day I stopped having chocos. Can't believe they still sell worms with these!!!"

Another user commented, "The moment I saw this video.. went to check the same product in my kitchen...thank God I didn't find any as it didn't pass expiry date."

"Say no to packet food..eat only home made," the third user commented.

"High protein breakfast," the fourth user joked.

The fifth user commented, "Same happend with me 2 days ago in the same product..."

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Hyderabad. A man from Hyderabad found a live worm crawling in a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate that he bought from a metro station in the city. Robin Zaccheus, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video and also attached the bill for the chocolate he had paid Rs 45 for, from Ratnadeep Retail store at Ameerpet metro station in the city.