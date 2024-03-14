Watch: Israel Embassy Joins 'What's Wrong With India' Trend With A Humorous Twist

The official handle MyGovIndia also participated in the trend

As 'What's wrong with India' trended on social media platform X, the Israeli embassy in India also joined the viral trend with a humourous twist. ''WHAT'S WRONG WITH INDIA? Listen to our diplomats spill the chai on #WhatsWrongWithIndia. Brace yourself for the unexpected twist at the end! Do you agree with their reasonings?'' the Embassy wrote on X.

The video opens to show a person asking the Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and other diplomats, 'What's wrong with India?' In response, the diplomats come up with several light-hearted answers mentioning the positive aspects of the country. Ambassador Gilon remarked, ''You soft-landed on the Moon. We crashed,'' referring to India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. Other diplomats appreciated India's beauty, culture, and diverse musical and culinary heritage.

"Too many beautiful places to visit", "On My God, too many desserts, I love jalebi", "Too many good songs to listen to", "Many delicious food items", "So many amazing Bollywood movies, I don't know how to finish them all", were some of the answers.

However, towards the end, one diplomat cheekily answers, ''Rakhi Sawant,'' and points towards pictures of the actor-dancer pinned on his desk. "Why did you choose Adil (Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani), I am right here,'' he joked. The video ended with a message that read, "Everything's good about India", with the hashtag #IsraellovesIndia.

Notably, the hashtag trended online after foreigners tried to paint India in a negative light after the gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand. To counter it, Indians also shared posts with the same phrase, but with a sarcastic twist. Indian users countered the negativity by highlighting the nation's progress in several sectors, along with its strengths and achievements.

On Tuesday, the official handle of the citizen engagement platform of the government of India, @MyGovIndia, also participated in the trend. The X handle shared pictures of four news reports highlighting the country's accomplishments in the last two years.

The clippings mention how India "wiped out extreme poverty", and became the first country to successfully land on the moon's South Pole, which was praised by the IMF chief for being the fastest growing economy and other countries emulating India's advancements in digital infrastructure.