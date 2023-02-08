Watch: Girl Rides On Back Of Ostrich To School In China

The video has been shot in Dali, in China's Yunnan province.

A video showing a little girl riding on the back of an ostrich to school in China has stunned the internet. The video has been released by Viral Press and distributed by the Associated Press. According to the agency, the youngster lives in Dali, in Yunnan province, where she was filmed by a local while being calmly carried to school by the large bird on February 6. The video also shows a man who is leading the bird making sure it behaves during the ride.

As the two reach the school's entrance, the girl covers the bird's side vision with her hands, presumably to lead it to where it needs to go. The ostrich starts tapping its feet in what appears to be a pleasure that they reached their destination, and takes her to the class.

As soon as its young owner gets off at her stop, the bird obediently walks back outside.

It seems there was not much to be worried about as the ostrich was composed and even appeared to be enjoying having the girl saddled on its back.

This is not the first time that such a case has been reported in China. A few months ago, another short clip showed a little girl travelling on a large bird's back on her first day of school.

In the amusing footage, which was shot in the coastal province of Shandong, a woman led the ostrich down the street with the girl on its back. The unnamed woman in black is seen walking carefully next to the big bird in a high street and controlling the ostrich with slow-moving cars behind.

The little girl was dressed in pink and even carried a pink backpack, and was very happy. The ostrich, meanwhile, wore some kind of hood, possibly to avoid it being scared by loud noises.