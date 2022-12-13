Watch: G20 Delegates Join Local Traditional Dancers In Mumbai

The video has garnered more than 10,000 views and over 1,300 likes.

The G20 or Group of Twenty delegates who arrived in India joined local traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty on their way to Colaba in Mumbai today. News agency ANI shared a video of the envoys enjoying the traditional Maharashtrian music.

"G20 delegates joined local traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty on the way to Colaba in Mumbai today," ANI wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | G20 delegates joined local traditional dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty on the way to Colaba in Mumbai today



The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16. pic.twitter.com/qTxO1kZjRR — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

In the video, the G20 delegates are seen joining the troupe and grooving to the beats of the Maharashtrian song. They were welcomed at the Girgaon Chowpatty with the sound of drums and Lavani and Koli songs.

ANI shared the video on Tuesday evening and since then the post has garnered more than 10,000 views and over 1,300 likes.

As per the news agency, the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16. During their time in Maharashtra, the delegates will also visit Elephanta Caves, Aga Khan Palace, Shaniwar Wada and Shivneri Fort.

Also Read | Massive 9.5 Feet Albino Boa Constrictor Weighing 23.8 Kg Captured In Florida Home

The envoys will get to see the architectural and cultural diversity of India from all corners of the country, and from January 23-24, they will immerse themselves in the heritage experience in Gujarat.

In the coming months, the G20 delegates will also visit monuments and temples including Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple in Karnataka, Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh, Charminar and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Shore Temple of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, Mandore Fort and Mandore Garden in Rajasthan, Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub archaeological park in Delhi and Mattancherry Palace, St Francis Church in Kochi.

Notably, India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.