Watch: Fan Pays Tribute To LeBron James With Caricature Haircut

The hair artist behind this has the handle @Newstyle84 on Instagram.

Many various ways exist for sports fans to express their passion for their favourite teams, but one basketball fan has gone above and beyond by paying homage to LeBron James with an incredible caricature haircut.

The hair stylist shaved the caricature of Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James face, including his beard.

Barber Miguel Rosas said it took him around two hours to make a convincing creation of LeBron James' features. He also posted a video of the cutting process and the final look of the fan on Instagram.

According to the NBA, LeBron James is the league's all-time scoring leader. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James are the only two players to ever reach 38,000 career points.

"Entering the NBA in 2003 out of high school, LeBron began his journey up the scoring ranks at a similar pace to Kareem. LeBron's the youngest player to reach 10K, 20K, and 30K career points and has averaged 25+ points for 19 straight seasons."

On the other hand, amazing hair art is nothing new for this barber. He once shaved the face of tennis player Novak Djokovic into a client's hair.