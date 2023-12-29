Watch: Australia's New Deputy High Commissioner Drives Auto To Delhi Office

"Namaste India," Mr McCaffrey wrote on X in Hindi.

Nicholas McCaffrey, Australia's new Deputy High Commissioner to India, commenced his tenure in style, by riding an autorickshaw on Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Mr McCaffrey posted a video of himself driving the three-wheeler that had a Tricolour painted on its front wheel. Notably, he replaced Sarah Storey in the position and said that he is looking forward to working under the leadership of Australian High Commissioner Philip Green in India. "I am thrilled to be starting my posting as Deputy High Commissioner working with our excellent High Commissioner Philip Green. Namaste," he said in the clip.

"Namaste India," Mr McCaffrey wrote on X in Hindi. "Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey. Look forward to working with #TeamAustralia in India, under the leadership of @AusHCIndia Philip Green," he added.

Watch the video below:

नमस्ते इंडिया 🙏| Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey. Look forward to working with #TeamAustralia in India, under the leadership of @AusHCIndia Philip Green. #autorickshaw 🛺@SenatorWong#dosti 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kkuZoPVgRm — Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India (@AusDHCIndia) December 29, 2023

Since being shared, Mr McCaffrey's video has accumulated more than 13,000 views and several comments and likes. "Well begun is half done Excellency," wrote one user. "Well ur auto has tricolour and a good painting. Cool," said another. "Welcome to India. The embassy building looks really nice," expressed a third user.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green shared a video on X showing photos of his travels to various Indian cities, including Varanasi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

"#Highlights: From the spiritual banks of #Varanasi to the architectural marvels of #Jaipur, the bustling streets of #Kolkata and the fervour in #Ahemdabad - every city I have visited has enriched my #AusomeIndia experiences. Look forward to many more! #IncredibleIndia," Mr Green wrote while sharing the video.

Also Read | "After The Highs And Lows Of...": UK Envoy Asks Internet For Hindi Film Recommendations

According to ANI, previously Mr Green also lauded the India-Australia relationship and said that it is at the "highest point" in history. "Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here," the envoy said.

"On the economic front, our two-way trade has grown by more than 50 per cent in the last five years. And last year, we signed the landmark Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). This deal has provided the momentum for negotiations towards an even more ambitious goal: a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or CECA," Mr Green added.