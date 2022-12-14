Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares A Glimpse Of India's Football Craze Amid FIFA World Cup

He shared a montage of celebrations on the streets of Kerala

It's no surprise that football fever has gripped the globe with the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And India is no exception. Even though India is not participating in the World Cup, several Indian football fans have been travelling to Qatar to witness the sporting spectacle. Back home, fans are passionately tracking each and every match and supporting the game ardently. Speaking of which, Kerala happens to be among the few states in India that possess a craze for football, even more than the popularly watched game of cricket. Ever since the announcement of the World cup, fans in Kerala have been going all the way out to support their favourite teams.

On Wednesday, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra shared a glimpse of the football craze in the country. Sharing the video, he wrote, '' Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they're not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for 'Fanball' we would be in the running...''

Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they're not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball' we would be in the running… pic.twitter.com/XjVhBHqgpw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

He shared a montage of celebrations on the streets of Kerala that shows Argentina fans celebrating after Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final after beating Croatia, 3-0. In the video, several people are seen wearing jerseys of their favourite teams and raising the country's flags in the air. Flags of several teams including Brazil, Croatia, and Argentina are also seen flying high in the air.

The 67-year-old businessman went on to say that although India may not have merit in football, however, ''if there was ever a World Cup for 'Fanball' India would be in the running..''

People in the comment section agreed with Mr Mahindra and vouched for the love of the game. One user wrote, ''This is Kerala, and the celebrations have been on for a month now. Every town of Kerala has hoardings, flags, fan clubs, parties. Kerala celebrates football! One has to be there to witness the fandom.'' Another wrote, ''Sir.. we are true Football nation.. even though our team is not playing in World Cup, but millions of Indians are either supporting Brazil or Argentina.. I am absolutely sure that India has more Argentine supporters than they have in Argentina..''