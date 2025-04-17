Watch: Elephants Form Protective Circle Around Calves After Sensing Earthquake

A video depicting the intelligence and situational awareness of elephants has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo can be seen forming a protective "alert circle" around their younglings as soon as they sensed an earthquake that struck Southern California earlier this week.

As per the San Diego Zoo, elephants have a unique ability to feel sounds through their feet. As soon as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook the region, they reacted instinctively to protect the most vulnerable members of the herd, displaying a strong sense of family connection.

The older elephants, identified as Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi, scrambled and shielded the two seven-year-old calves, Zuli and Mkhaya, who quietly waited for the situation to turn normal.

"This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd," the zoo wrote in the video caption.

An hour later, when an aftershock hit the area, the elephants briefly huddled again and then dispersed once they determined everyone was safe.

"After this morning's shake-up, [the elephants] are back to their regular routine and safe alongside the rest of the crew," the zoo added.

Stronger together 🐘



Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed an "alert circle" during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning. This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd. pic.twitter.com/LqavOKHt6k — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) April 14, 2025

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, social media users praised the gentle giants for being caring and responsible towards the little ones of the group.

"I love that elephants are not only intelligent but empathetic & caring towards their own kind," said one user, while another added: "What a great video! Their instincts are incredible."

A third commented: "Why does this video make me emotional? Lmao."

Despite their extraordinarily large size, elephants are some of the most intelligent animals who have exceptional memories. They are highly adaptable and live their lives in a social, hierarchical structure.