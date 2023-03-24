Watch: 9-Year-Old Chinese Boy Breaks Rubik's Cube Speed Record

Young speedcuber Yiheng Wang

A talented 9-year-old Chinese boy has solved the cube in record-breaking average time. According to the Guinness World Record, the speed cubing prodigy Yiheng Wang (China) has broken the record for the fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube, with a time of 4.69 seconds.

Yiheng, according to the record-keeping organisation, has surpassed cubing legends Max Park (USA) and Tymon Kolasinski (Poland), who shared the record with a timing of 4.86 seconds.

Watch the video here:

Yiheng registered his record-breaking time at the semi-final of the Yong Jun KL Speedcubing 2023 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 12 March.

Over the course of five solves, he recorded times of 4.35, 3.90, 4.41, 5.31 and 6.16 seconds. As per World Cube Association rules, the fastest and slowest times are discounted when calculating the average.