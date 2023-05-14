Video: Woman Achieves Dream Of Having Knives Thrown At Her During Circus Performance

The video was posted by Zippo Circus on Twitter

A former circus worker, 99, has achieved the dream of being a knife-thrower's target during a live circus performance. Annie Duplock from Sharnford in Leicestershire got in the ring and stood against a board as knives were thrown at her by a professional knife thrower.

The former circus worker who will turn 100 in three months, was part of the grand finale of the Zippo Circus show, reported BBC. After the dare, the woman said she had "really enjoyed" the experience.

The video posted by Zippo Circus on Twitter shows Ms Duplock taking her place in front of a board as blades were hurled at her by a professional.

See the video here:

The woman had persuaded her daughter to approach her former boss, Zippo Circus founder Martin Burton, to let her take part.

Mr Burton said, "Annie worked for me 30 years ago, putting up posters."

"She was 70 years old then and she is 100 years old this August."

Mr Burton revealed that his former employee had seen the show the night before and had asked to be a part of the show for her 100th birthday treat.

After the performance, she said, " I've always wanted to have knives thrown at me!

"I'm ready for the next one."



