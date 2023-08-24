Video: When 13-Year-Old Magnus Carlsen Was Close To Beating Garry Kasparov In A Chess Game

Old video of 13-year-old Magnus Carlsen against Garry Kasparov has surfaced.

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen defeated R Praggnanandhaa to win his maiden FIDE World Cup. Praggnanandhaa had drawn the first two classical games, but in the tie-breaker, Carlsen was the more dominant player. Now, an old video has surfaced on the internet of 13-year-old Magnus Carlsen against the Russian legend Garry Kasparov.

The young Carlsen went up against the former world champion in a game at the Reykjavic Rapid 2004 tournament. The young prodigy had come close to beating Mr Kasparov in that game before the latter used his experience to escape with a draw.

The video was posted by Gabbarr Singh on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "How generations change. Yet the equation remains the same. A bored 13-year-old Magnus Carlsen against Gary Kasparov."

See the video here:

How generations change. Yet the equation remains the same.



A bored 13 year old Magnus Carlsen against Gary Kasparov



pic.twitter.com/3BmWEuwctf — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 24, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views with several comments. A user wrote, "Back in the day, it was 'I'm bored' for young Magnus Carlsen. Now it's 'I'm board' - ruling the chess kingdom! Congratulations to #MagnusCarlsen on winning the 2023 FIDE World Cup."

"Kids are always restless. where are his comic books," joked one user.

"He is enjoying the act of giving stress to Kasparov! I am the Kasparov - the stress taker," the third user wrote.

"Generations shift, yet constants remain," the fourth user commented.

"You have much fewer things to worry about at 13," the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Carlsen prevailed on Praggnanandhaa, he gave him a new tag that might make him proud.

"It's little bit funny that I faced almost zero players in their prime. I played Chuky (Vasyl Ivanchuk) and then I played three youngsters. So, yeah, obviously they are very, very strong. I felt like I had my by far best day and game of the event against Gukesh on the first day. Otherwise, that match would've been extremely tough. As for the others, they are very strong. Vincent (Keymer) pushed me the hardest, he was one move away from eliminating me, and leaving everything else moot," Carlsen said on Chess 24 after winning his maiden Chess World Cup title.

"They are all very good, Gukesh is clearly the strongest classical player right now. And then, you have Pragg and (Nodirbek) Abdusattorov who are really strong but also mentality monsters. And then, I think on a tier slightly below, we have Vincent and a few others. But what I think is pretty clear is that chess is in good hands for the future. The generation of players, born from 1990-1994 really have dominated for a long time, and finally now, with these youngsters born in 2003 and after, we have a generation that's worthy of succeeding us."



