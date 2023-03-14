Video Shows 'Serial Kisser' Forcibly Kissing Woman In Bihar, Case Filed

Bihar police have registered a case against the "serial kisser".

CCTV footage has surfaced on the internet which shows a man forcibly kissing a woman from behind at a hospital in Jamui district in Bihar. The incident took place at the Sadar Hospital on March 10. Following the incident, Bihar police have registered a case against the "serial kisser".

The victim lodged an FIR at the Jamui police station. DSP Abhishek Kumar Singh told ANI that the police are investigating the case. He said that prima facie, it seemed that the duo were in a relationship.

The victim who has worked as a health worker in the hospital since 2015 told ANI, "Some unknown person came from behind and pressed my mouth. I tried to wriggle away. Why he came and what he wanted to do, I cannot tell." She further said, “I don't know that person", adding, “I have lodged an FIR."

The police have registered a case for outraging the modesty of women. "Police are on the lookout for the accused. A case has been registered under various sections," DSP Abhishek Kumar told ANI.

The video has triggered shock waves across the internet. A user commented, "Any kind of action against the will should be counted in the category of rape, there should be strong action against the accused."

Another user wrote, "This is sexual assault."