Video Shows Escalator Accident At Hong Kong Train Station, 2 Women Injured

The women accidentally fell down while others rushed to save them.

A quick response from onlookers at Hong Kong's Wong Tai Sin MTR Station prevented a disaster when three women fell on an escalator.

The video of the incident that went viral on social media shows a man quickly running and pressing the emergency stop button and a few women running to save the injured women.

Watch the video here:

"A passenger fell down an escalator after she was believed to have lost her balance, causing two fellow passengers to fall at the same time," a spokesman told the South China Morning Post, citing CCTV footage of the incident.

"One of the travellers was being supported by another commuter using the escalator, while a third woman had boarded with a folded wheelchair."

He said, "One commuter was injured, but all three said they did not need to be sent to the hospital and left the station on their own."

The video shows women flipped almost upside down on the escalator. If the escalator kept moving forward, then it could have turned into a fatal accident.

The news outlet further stated that it was unclear how far the trio had fallen, but the video showed a walking stick nine steps above them.

The MTR Corporation spokesman said the lift at the station was "operating normally" that day. He added that staff had briefly cordoned off the escalator for a check-up.