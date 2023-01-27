Video Shows Children Performing Song Their Parents Wrote, Internet In Love

Children are seen singing in the trending Instagram video.

A video of three young children playing a tune like a band of professionals is going viral online. The song was originally written and composed by the parents of the kids who run the Canadian indie pop band Walk off the Earth.

The clip was posted on the Walk off the Earth band's Instagram page. Along with the video, there was a caption that read, "Our boys have been obsessed with our new song, "My Stupid Heart" and wanted to perform it for our Instagram peeps! What should their band name be? Support WOTE by pre-saving this song now!"

The youngsters' enthusiastic performance and the catchy music have given the video a lot of appeal; it has more than 1 million Instagram views. With 11,440,409 views, the video attracted even more admiration on YouTube.

Several social media users commented on how much they enjoyed this video. The users also left interesting remarks on the video.

"How can three siblings have such raw talent? Okay, mom and dad, you already know what these kids are called to do on earth. Your duty is to keep them on this path," commented a user.

"You have a music band at your house.. all three are freaking good in their own roles.. that's crazy," another user commented.

"I think I want to hear the kids cover this song more than I want to hear the original at this point," commented a third user.