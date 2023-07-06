Video: Scientists Spot A Rare Gulper Eel With Inflated Stomach

The gulper eel was spotted at a depth of almost 7,000 feet.

An unusual deep-sea animal with an engorged stomach following a recent meal has been discovered by scientists at the Schmidt Ocean Institute. A remote-controlled submarine spotted the creature.

Sharing the video on its Facebook page, the Schmidt Ocean Institute stated that they believe it to be a gulper eel that had been very recently eaten.

"While surfacing from the last #OctoOdyssey dive, ROV SuBastian came across what we believe to be a gulper eel that had VERY recently eaten. Saccopharynx ampullaceus are also known as "Pelican eels" for their ability to expand their throat and stomach into a massive, balloon-like scoop to swallow up squid or a swarm of shrimp. They have been seen "inflating" their mouths, but this is the first time we believe anyone has had an encounter so soon after a meal," the intitue wrote in the caption.

According to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, gulper eels, also known as pelican eels, are distinguished by their "large, scoop-like jaw," which may be expanded to swallow prey.

Gulper eels are not very good swimmers or hunters. WHOI claims that instead, they produce a red light at the tip of their tails using bioluminescence, luring their victim in close enough to be devoured whole.