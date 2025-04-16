Colossal Squid Seen Alive For the First Time In 100 Years In Deep Ocean

In a breathtaking deep-sea discovery, marine scientists have captured the world's first footage of a colossal squid swimming freely in its natural habitat - nearly a century after the species was first identified.

According to The Metro, the rare sighting was made by researchers aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor, during an expedition between the waters of Argentina and Antarctica. The juvenile squid - measuring around 30 cm - was filmed on March 9 near the South Sandwich Islands at a depth of approximately 600 metres using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The species, Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, also known as the colossal squid, had previously only been known through remains found in the stomachs of whales or as dying specimens pulled up by fishing vessels. This marks the first time it has been observed alive in its deep-sea environment.

Still transparent due to its young age, the squid glides eerily through the dark ocean using its long tentacles. As it matures, it will grow up to seven metres in length and weigh nearly 500 kg - making it the heaviest invertebrate on Earth.

"It's exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal squid and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist," said Dr Kat Bolstad of Auckland University of Technology, who helped verify the species.

One of the most distinctive features of the colossal squid is the presence of rotating hooks on its arms, distinguishing it from other glass squid species.

In another major highlight from the same expedition series, scientists also captured the first-ever footage of the glacial glass squid - another elusive deep-sea species - earlier this year in January.

"These back-to-back sightings of two rare squid species underscore just how much of our oceans remain unexplored," said Dr Jyotika Virmani, Executive Director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute. "The ocean continues to reveal its wonders, and we are only just beginning to understand the diversity that lies beneath."

The discovery has generated global excitement among marine biologists and ocean enthusiasts, offering a rare glimpse into the hidden world of the Southern Ocean's deep-sea inhabitants.

