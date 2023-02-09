Video: Rescuer 'Calmly' Saves Girl Trapped Under Debris In Syria

The rescue worker comforted her with his words.

Rescue teams in Turkey and Syria are racing against time to save survivors trapped under the debris. In such an incident, a little Syrian girl, who was trapped under debris for hours alone, was rescued by rescue workers. The rescue worker comforted her with his words. The man spoke to the girl identified as Lily in a soothing way before drilling the debris.

The video that went viral was shared by The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence- a volunteer organisation that functions in Syria and Turkey. The moving video shows a man sitting under the debris and talking to the little girl to comfort her. He tries to soothe her and after a while, the girl is heard responding. She was then pulled to safety and was seen sitting in an ambulance. The man in the video can be seen speaking to her affectionately.

She was rescued from her home in the city of Salqin.

The caption of the video reads, "With calm and care, the #WhiteHelmets rescue worker spoke to Lily to soothe her as he successfully extracted her from the debris of her home in the city of Salqin, located to the west of #Idlib, on Monday evening."

Watch the video here:

With calm and care, the #WhiteHelmets rescue worker spoke to Lily to soothe her as he successfully extracted her from the debris of her home in the city of Salqin, located to the west of #Idlib, on Monday evening.#Syria#earthquakepic.twitter.com/y71xfjC3av — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023

Since being shared, the video has collected over 47,000 views on Twitter. A user wrote, "At the end of the video the rescue worker asks her if there is anyone else with her inside. She answers: Ammo (uncle), my siblings but they are dead. And my mother.My heart aches for you #Syria, #Turkiye."

Another user wrote, "The last thing she said was heartbreaking. Poor souls."

The third user commented, "Thank you very much for your work, your care."

The fourth user wrote, "He was so kind and gentle with her."

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed more than 11,700 people.

Tremors that inflicted more suffering on a border area, already plagued by conflict, leaving people on the streets burning debris to try to stay warm as international aid began to arrive.