Video Of Devin Creator Scott Wu's 'Wicked Fast' Math Performance Goes Viral

Scott Wu created Devin, world's first AI software engineer, this year.

A video of Scott Wu, the founder and CEO of company that introduced 'Devin' - an artificial intelligence (AI) software engineer - from his childhood days is making waves on social media. The clip showcases his extraordinary genius at a math competition. Mr Scott founded Cognition in November 2023, which calls itself an 'AI lab focused on reasoning'. It announced the launch of Devin earlier this month and an accompanying video showed it writing, debugging and deploying code to create functioning websites and videos.

The now-viral video of Mr Scott makes users wonder if he truly is human, especially the speed at which he solves mathematics question at the competition.

Watch the clip:

Many users were blown away by the fact that a young Scott Wu gave the correct answer even before the host could complete the question.

The video has received millions of views on various social media platforms.

"Dude let me read the question," commented one Instagram user. "It would take me 2-3 business lives to solve that," said another.

"Scott's performance in this clip is wicked fast, so I'm not trying to take anything away from him here. I've just seen others online struggle to wrap their head around this clip, but if you ever took part in this world, it makes a lot more sense, but his speed is still top tier," a user said on Reddit.

Scott Wu studied economics at Harvard University, after which he moved to San Francisco to start his own company. However, the story of his rare brilliance began when he was a little child.

"I first learned to program when I was nine years old and fell in love with the ability to turn my ideas into reality. Teaching AI to code at Cognition Labs has been a dream come true," he said on X, while announcing Devin.

According to his profile on Codeforces, a social network and platform for competitive programming, Mr Scott excelled at the International Olympiad in Informatics, securing three gold medals over consecutive years.