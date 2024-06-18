Video: Men On Motorbike Try To Rob Woman In Argentina. This Happens Next

The incident took place on Wednesday, but the details of it were known on Thursday.

In Quilmes, Argentina, a prompt response by an off-duty police officer successfully thwarted a robbery attempt. While in civilian attire, the officer was approached by two men on a motorcycle. One suspect dismounted the vehicle, and the officer, fearing imminent criminal activity, fired her service gun three times. The gunfire deterred the robbery, and the suspects fled the scene sustaining injuries during their escape.

Following the incident, two people matching the suspects' descriptions presented themselves for treatment at separate medical facilities within hours of the attempted robbery.

The incident happened in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Authorities arrested both males, aged 18 and 19, for their involvement in the crime.

The video of the incident soon went viral on the internet.

The internet users applauded the cop's quick thinking.

A user wrote, "This is yet another perfect advertisement for why it's important to keep our 2nd Amendment rights in place. Having the ability to conceal carry can save your life."

Another user wrote, "Good for her for having a firearm for self-defence! God only knows what would happen to her if she didn't have protection!"

"I'm genuinely impressed with how fast she reacted and got that thing out. Good for her," the third user wrote.

"I love to see when a criminal's luck runs out, it has a certain amount of gratification," the fourth user commented.

"I love a good instant karma for criminals video," the fifth user wrote.



