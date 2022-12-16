Watch: Aquarium Bursts Open, Has Million Litres Of Water And 1,500 Fish

The guests staying at the hotel posted pictures of the damage.

A 14-metre (46-feet) high aquarium burst in a leisure complex in Berlin early on Friday. More than 100 firefighters were called in to deal with the damage at the Radisson Blu hotel (where the massive fish tank is located) in German capital's Mitte district, according to Berlin's fire service. Video and photos posted on Twitter by guests staying at the hotel shows extensive damage to the complex due to the incident. One of the tweets said the aquarium exploded in the "middle of the night". According to the Berlin police, the incident happened at around 5.50am and left two people suffering injuries from glass shards.

Watch the video of the damage:

Bro what the fuck the fish tank of my hotel just exploded in the middle of the night WHATS GOING ON. #radissonblu#Berlin#aquarium#Explosionpic.twitter.com/Od8iS9YxBN — Niklas Scheele (@niklas_scheele) December 16, 2022

"The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment," the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.

The German capital's traffic information agency VIZ said there was an extremely large volume of water on the street outside, according to news agency Reuters. The police on Twitter urged drivers to avoid the area.

The Dom Aquaree, located beside a Radisson Blu hotel in a busy tourist area of the Mitte district, is home to the world's largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium. It contains over a million litres of water and is home to around 1,500 tropical fish, according to its website. It is located in the foyer of a Radisson Blu hotel and has a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex.

It further said that the cylindrical aquarium was refurbished in 2019, after 15 years of service.

The Dom Aquaree complex opened on May 11, 2004. It offers total space of 71,428 square metres. In addition to hotel, office and residential space, the complex also boasts a wide range of shops, restaurants and tourist experiences.

The Radisson Blu hotel, the Berlin Sea Life Centre and the GDR Museum also attract visitors from the wider region and beyond.