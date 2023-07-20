Video: Just Stop Oil Campaigners Blocked By Counter Protest Group

The protesters were about to begin a slow march.

The civil resistance organisation Just Stop Oil, which has been requesting a stop to the licencing of all new oil, gas, and coal projects, has regularly made headlines in the worldwide media in recent months following a series of high-profile protests, including an interruption of Wimbledon play.

On the one hand, the organisation is simply urging greater action to prevent climate change, a problem that even the UN wants to address. However, the strange manner in which they demonstrate, which includes closing off major roads, has sparked outrage on a global scale.

Today, when the Just Stop Oil supporters were preparing to set off on another slow march in south London, they were surrounded by a group of counter-protesters calling themselves 'Just Stop P***ing Everyone Off', according to The Metro.

Describing this incident on social media, the official handle of Just Stop Oil shared the visuals with a caption that reads, "Supporters of Just Stop Oil were met with a counterprotest while preparing to slow march in Elephant & Castle, but after explaining their reasoning for demanding an end to new oil and gas, the counterprotesters dispersed."

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Met With Counterprotest



🦺 Supporters of Just Stop Oil were met with a counterprotest while preparing to slow march in Elephant & Castle, but after explaining their reasoning for demanding an end to new oil and gas, the counterprotesters dispersed. pic.twitter.com/iC4Tm5cLeg — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 20, 2023

On social media, there were a range of reactions to the video, with many making jokes about the encounter between the two groups.