Video: Japan's Controversial Immigration Bill Discussion Nearly Descends Into Chaos

National Diet, the national legislature of Japan.

The unanimous approval of a contentious bill by Japanese lawmakers on Thursday to reform immigration laws and reduce the long-term detention of asylum seekers nearly descended into chaos as left-wing MPs frantically attempted to stop the bill using physical force.

A video of the legislative brawl that went viral on the internet showed Taro Yamamoto, the leader of the anti-establishment Reiwa Shinsengumi party, being restrained as he lunged at opponents during the chaotic proceedings. Taro Yamamoto is a former Japanese actor turned celebrity legislator.

Watch the video here:

"Battle Royale" actor and left-wing populist Reiwa party leader Taro Yamamoto tried to climb over lawmakers to stop the passing of an anti-refugee law through Japan's Upper House (via @mrjeffu) pic.twitter.com/HuPTMXvDef — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) June 8, 2023

The video has gone viral and has received more than 1 million views via different Twitter handles.

According to the Japan Times, at the end of the initial question-and-answer session, opposition lawmakers gathered around Hisatake Sugi, the chairman of the committee, in an effort to physically impede the approval of the law.

Among a throng of lawmakers, Diet guards, and reporters, Reiwa Shinsengumi lawmaker Taro Yamamoto jumped onto the crowd, attempting to reach the discussion table.

The mayhem went on for several minutes amid loud heckling from both opposition and majority lawmakers until the vote officially certified the approval of the bill.