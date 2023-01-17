Video: First Glimpse Of Sheybarah Resort, World's Most Futuristic Hotel

It is located at 500 km north of Jeddah.

Pictures and videos of Sheybarah Resort, located on the uninhabited Shaybara Island have been released online. The hotel is all set to open to the public by 2024. The hotel has been designed by the company Killa Design.

To reach the resort, you need a 45-minute boat ride from Saudi Arabia. A total of four villas were transported by heavy lifting and transportation company Mammoet.

The futuristic orbs will float on the water and it will reflect the sky and the sea. Not just that, the orbs will also offer views of the coral reefs below the waterline. The Sheybarah Hotel is a 73-room hyper-luxury resort.

Check out the pictures and videos:

Have you ever wondered how we're preparing Sheybarah Island to receive the first batch of overwater villas at @VisitRedSea?#TheRedSeapic.twitter.com/tMVwYuNZdM — Red Sea Global (@RedSeaGlobal) January 12, 2023

The state-of-the-art #Sheybarah Resort is due to open in 2024, says master developer @Red Sea Global.



Here are all updates on the Sheybarah resort:https://t.co/gUVrX2X2om#RedSeaGlobalpic.twitter.com/MMI2dOodYO — MEP Middle East (@MEP_Middle_East) January 12, 2023

Welcoming the future of tourism to #SaudiArabia. Designed by @killadesign_, built off-site by Grankraft, and transported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia by @MammoetGlobal, these space age orbs are the first batch of 73 overwater villas for our iconic Sheybarah resort at #TheRedSea. pic.twitter.com/EnRN3lmRj4 — John Pagano (@JohnPagano) January 10, 2023

The island is home to a highly diverse environment with mangroves, white sand dune beaches, and some of the most pristine coral reefs in the world hosting many species of fish and other marine animals reported MEP.

It is located at 500 km north of Jeddah, between the Saudi towns of AlWajh and Umluj. The resort offers a uniquely diverse range of experiences, from island getaways to resort holidays, mountain retreats and desert adventures.